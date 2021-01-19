Global Smart Vending Machines Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Smart Vending Machines market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Smart Vending Machines market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Smart vending Machine now represents a new breed of vending machine connected to the internet.

Consumer interaction data is captured via touchscreen, beacon technology, NFC readers and simple motion sensors that detect a customer’s physical presence, combined with mobile and enterprise back-end integration, which enables smart vending to offer real-time promotions, as well as upsell and cross-sell opportunities to personalize the user experience and promote brand loyalty.

Airport, railway station, school and business Center are the main application areas for Smart Vending Machines market. Dairy, especially school, accounted for 21.54% of total market share, followed by airport (20%) and railway station (19.14%).

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Smart Vending Machines Market

In 2019, the global Smart Vending Machines market size was US$ 1613.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3008.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 9.2% during 2021-2026.

Global Smart Vending Machines Scope and Market Size

Smart Vending Machines market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Smart Vending Machines market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Smart Vending Machines market is segmented into

Beverage

Commodity

Food

Others

Segment by Application, the Smart Vending Machines market is segmented into

Airport

Railway Station

School

Business Center

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Smart Vending Machines Market Share Analysis

Smart Vending Machines market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Smart Vending Machines product introduction, recent developments, Smart Vending Machines sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Fuji Electric

Crane Merchandising Systems

Sanden

Lone Star Funds

Seaga

Royal Vendors

Azkoyen

Sielaff

Bianchi Vending

Jofemar

FAS International

Automated Merchandising Systems

Deutsche Wurlitzer

TCN Vending Machine

Fuhong Vending

