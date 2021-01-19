Global Shunt Capacitor Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Shunt Capacitor market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Shunt Capacitor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Shunt capacitor are primarily used to improve the power factor in the network. They also improve the voltage stability and reduce network losses. Improving the power factor also means a higher power transmission capability and increased control of the power flow.

Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest market share of 40% in 2017 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.04% during the forecast period. There is an increasing demand for energy because of the growing population and improvement in the lifestyle in the region. China is the world’s largest market for the power transmission & distribution.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Shunt Capacitor Market

The global Shunt Capacitor market size is projected to reach US$ 672.5 million by 2026, from US$ 645.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.8%% during 2021-2026.

Global Shunt Capacitor Scope and Segment

Shunt Capacitor market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Shunt Capacitor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ABB Ltd. (US)

Schneider Electric (France)

General Electric Company (US)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd (India)

Eaton Corporation Plc (Ireland)

Aerovox Corp. (US)

Magnewin Energy Private Limited (India)

CIRCUTOR, SA (Spain)

Energe Capacitors Pvt Ltd (India)

Shunt Capacitor Breakdown Data by Type

Low Voltage

Medium Voltage

High Voltage

Shunt Capacitor Breakdown Data by Application

Utilities

Industries

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Shunt Capacitor market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Shunt Capacitor market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Shunt Capacitor Market Share Analysis

