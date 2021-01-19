Global Shot Peening Machine Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Shot Peening Machine market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Shot Peening Machine market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Shot peening is a cold working process used to produce a compressive residual stress layer and modify mechanical properties of metals and composites. It entails impacting a surface with shot (round metallic, glass, or ceramic particles) with force sufficient to create plastic deformation.

As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties. Due to the government’ policy and the high sales of Shot Peening Machines in the international market, the current demand for Shot Peening Machines product is relatively stable in the mature market, such as North America and Europe, but the demand in China is relatively higher due to the downstream demand.

In 2019, the global Shot Peening Machine market size was US$ 389 million and it is expected to reach US$ 423.2 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 1.2% during 2021-2026.

Shot Peening Machine market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Shot Peening Machine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Shot Peening Machine market is segmented into

Automatic

Semi-automatic

Segment by Application, the Shot Peening Machine market is segmented into

Automotive

Aerospace

Shipbuilding

Foundry

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Shot Peening Machine market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Shot Peening Machine product introduction, recent developments, Shot Peening Machine sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Wheelabrator

Rosler

Sinto

Pangborn

Agtos

Goff

STEM

Surfex

C.M.

Kaitai

Qingdao Zhuji

Qingdao Huanghe

Qinggong Machine

Fengte

Ruida

