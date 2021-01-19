Global Shot Peening Machine Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Shot Peening Machine market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Shot Peening Machine market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Shot peening is a cold working process used to produce a compressive residual stress layer and modify mechanical properties of metals and composites. It entails impacting a surface with shot (round metallic, glass, or ceramic particles) with force sufficient to create plastic deformation.
As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties. Due to the government’ policy and the high sales of Shot Peening Machines in the international market, the current demand for Shot Peening Machines product is relatively stable in the mature market, such as North America and Europe, but the demand in China is relatively higher due to the downstream demand.
In 2019, the global Shot Peening Machine market size was US$ 389 million and it is expected to reach US$ 423.2 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 1.2% during 2021-2026.
Shot Peening Machine market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Shot Peening Machine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Shot Peening Machine market is segmented into
Automatic
Semi-automatic
Segment by Application, the Shot Peening Machine market is segmented into
Automotive
Aerospace
Shipbuilding
Foundry
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Shot Peening Machine Market Share Analysis
Shot Peening Machine market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Shot Peening Machine product introduction, recent developments, Shot Peening Machine sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Wheelabrator
Rosler
Sinto
Pangborn
Agtos
Goff
STEM
Surfex
C.M.
Kaitai
Qingdao Zhuji
Qingdao Huanghe
Qinggong Machine
Fengte
Ruida
