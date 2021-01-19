Global Serial ATA Connectors Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Serial ATA Connectors market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Serial ATA Connectors market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Serial Advanced Technology Attachment (SATA) is an evolution of the Parallel ATA (PATA) interface that was developed for connecting a host system to peripheral devices, such as hard disk drives and optical storage drives. The need for increased data transfer rates drove the move from a parallel bus interconnect to a serial interconnect. SATA Connector is the Serial ATA connector, which is widely used in solid-state hard drives, mobile hard drives and various communication equipment products.

Global Serial ATA Connectors Scope and Segment

The global Serial ATA Connectors market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Serial ATA Connectors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

SATA 7P

SATA 15P

SATP 7+6Pin

SATA 7+15P

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Desktop PCs & Notebook PC

Gaming Machines

Hard Disk Drive & Solid State Drives

Networking Servers

Telecommunications/Networking Storage Systems

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Serial ATA Connectors market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Serial ATA Connectors key manufacturers in this market include:

Amphenol ICC

TE Connectivity

Molex

Foxconn (FIT)

3M

Smiths Interconnect

JAE

Kyocera

JPC (JESS-LINK Products Co.,Ltd)

ACES Electronics

ADAM Tech

Cvilux

UTE Connector

P-TWO Industries

Xmultiple Technologies

Almita Co., Ltd.

