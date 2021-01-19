In this report, the Global Pool Covers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Pool Covers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-pool-covers-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026
Pool covers minimize evaporation from both outdoor and indoor pools. Covering a pool when it is not in use is the single most effective means of reducing pool heating costs
Outdoor pools gain heat from the sun, absorbing 75%–85% of the solar energy striking the pool surface. This is an important contribution to the pool’s heating needs. A pool cover will decrease the solar gain contribution to some extent, depending on what type you use. A transparent bubble cover may reduce pool solar energy absorption by 5%–15%.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Pool Covers Market
The global Pool Covers market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.
Global Pool Covers Scope and Segment
Pool Covers market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pool Covers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Anchor Industries
Coverstar
Meyco Pool Covers
T Star Enterprises
Coverlon
LOOP-LOC
Ocea
Power Plastics
Kafko
Lacuna Pool Covers
NTI Global
CoverTech Industries
Sancell Pool Covers
Pool Fence Company
BOREE
Pool Covers Breakdown Data by Type
Solar pool covers
Solid pool covers
Mesh pool covers
Pool Covers Breakdown Data by Application
Commerical Pool
Residential Pool
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Pool Covers market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Pool Covers market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Pool Covers Market Share Analysis
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-pool-covers-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Pool Covers market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Pool Covers markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Pool Covers Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Pool Covers market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Pool Covers market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Pool Covers manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Pool Covers Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 911 Central Avenue #268
Albany New York 12206
Email: sales@crystalmarketreport.com
Phone: 1-518-730-1569
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com