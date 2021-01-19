Global Palletizer Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Palletizer market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Palletizer market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A palletizer or palletiser is a machine which provides automatic means for stacking cases of goods or products onto a pallet.
Manually placing boxes on pallets can be time consuming and expensive; it can also put unusual stress on workers. The first mechanized palletizer was designed, built, and installed in 1948 by a company formerly known as Lamson Corp. There are specific types of palletizers including the row-forming which were introduced in the early 1950s. In row-forming palletizing applications loads are arranged on a row forming area and then moved onto a different area where layer forming takes place. This process repeats until a full layer of goods and products are configured to be placed on a pallet.
As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with Palletizing Machine industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into Palletizing Machine industry, the current demand for Palletizing Machine product is relatively low, lack of demand, excess supply. Ordinary Palletizing Machine products on the market do not sell well, Palletizing Machine’s price is lower than past years. The signal of market price change indicates the trend in the Palletizing Machine industry, low-end product has excess capacity.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Palletizer Market
In 2019, the global Palletizer market size was US$ 874 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1209.7 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2026.
Global Palletizer Scope and Market Size
Palletizer market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Palletizer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Palletizer market is segmented into
Traditional Palletizer
Robotic Palletizer
Cartesian Palletizer
Mixed palletizing
Segment by Application, the Palletizer market is segmented into
Bottle Palletizer
Bag Palletizer
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Palletizer Market Share Analysis
Palletizer market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Palletizer product introduction, recent developments, Palletizer sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
FUNAC
Fujiyusoki
ABB
KUKA
Yaskawa
NACHI
TopTier
A-B-C Packaging
Kawasaki
Columbia
Hartness (ITW)
C&D Skilled Robotics
Möllers
Brenton
Triowin
SIASUN
BOSHI
GSK
ESTUN
LIMA
YOUNGSUN
REITRON
