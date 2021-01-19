In this report, the Global Optical Sorter market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Optical Sorter market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-optical-sorter-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026
Optical sorting is the automated process of sorting solid products using cameras and/or lasers. Depending on the types of sensors used and the software-driven intelligence of the image processing system, optical sorters can recognize objects’ color, size, shape, structural properties and chemical composition.
Optical sorters are in widespread use in the food industry worldwide, with the highest adoption in processing harvested foods such as potatoes, fruits, vegetables and nuts. The technology is also used in pharmaceutical manufacturing and nutraceutical manufacturing, tobacco processing, waste recyclingand other industries.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Optical Sorter Market
The global Optical Sorter market size is projected to reach US$ 1663.4 million by 2026, from US$ 1569.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.6%% during 2021-2026.
Global Optical Sorter Scope and Segment
Optical Sorter market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Optical Sorter market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Tomra
Buhler
Key Technology
Binder
Satake
Allgaier
Cimbria
CP Manufacturing
Greefa
Newtec
National Recovery Technologies
Pellenc ST
Raytec Vision
Sesotec
Steinert
Optical Sorter Breakdown Data by Type
Cameras
Lasers
NIR Sorters
Hyperspectral Cameras & Combined Sorters
Optical Sorter Breakdown Data by Application
Food
Recycling
Mining
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Optical Sorter market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Optical Sorter market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Optical Sorter Market Share Analysis
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-optical-sorter-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Optical Sorter market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Optical Sorter markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Optical Sorter Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Optical Sorter market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Optical Sorter market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Optical Sorter manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Optical Sorter Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 911 Central Avenue #268
Albany New York 12206
Email: sales@crystalmarketreport.com
Phone: 1-518-730-1569
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com