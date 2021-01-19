Global MVR Evaporator Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global MVR Evaporator market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global MVR Evaporator market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Mechanical Vapor Re-Compression (MVR), sometimes referred to as Mechanical Vapor Compression (MVC), is a highly efficient process using mechanical energy input to achieve evaporation and condensation. The fundamental difference between the vapor compression unit and the conventional evaporator is that the latent heat of vaporization is fully utilized in the vapor compression evaporator. Since the evaporator also serves as the condenser, essentially all of the latent heat is recycled, with no rejection of heat to cooling water. The evaporation takes place on a thin-film heat transfer surface where steam condenses on one side and water boils on the other side.
As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with MVR Evaporator industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into MVR Evaporator industry, the current demand for MVR Evaporator product is relatively low, lack of demand, excess supply.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global MVR Evaporator Market
In 2019, the global MVR Evaporator market size was US$ 3175.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 4162.9 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2026.
Global MVR Evaporator Scope and Market Size
MVR Evaporator market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global MVR Evaporator market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the MVR Evaporator market is segmented into
Multi-effect Evaporation
Vapor Recompression
Segment by Application, the MVR Evaporator market is segmented into
Sugar Plants
Milk and Juice Processing Plants
RO Reject Concentration
Brine Concentration
Ethylene Glycol (Anti Freeze) Refortification
Car Wash Recycling
Borers Removal from Wash Down
Chemical Solution Concentrations
Generating Dry Effluent
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and MVR Evaporator Market Share Analysis
MVR Evaporator market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, MVR Evaporator product introduction, recent developments, MVR Evaporator sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
GEA
Bucher
IDE
GE
Veolia
SPX
Caloris
ENCON Evaporators
John Brooks Company
ANDRITZ K.K
Cerogers
Aqua-Pure Ventures
Sunevap
Yixing Grand
Hecheng Pharmaceutical
OECH
Huafang Machinery
Saigeer
ZTHB
Crystal Energy
Jiangzhong Equipment
Turbovap
Xinde
Leke Thermal
