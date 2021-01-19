Global Metal Stamping Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Metal Stamping market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Metal Stamping market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Metal Stamping is the process of placing flat sheet metal in either blank or coil form into a stamping press where a tool and die surface forms the metal into a net shape. The types of metal stamping mainly include blanking process, embossing process, bending process, coining process and flanging process.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Metal Stamping Market

In 2019, the global Metal Stamping market size was US$ 140300 million and it is expected to reach US$ 165950 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.4% during 2021-2026.

Global Metal Stamping Scope and Market Size

Metal Stamping market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Metal Stamping market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Metal Stamping market is segmented into

Blanking Process

Embossing Process

Bending Process

Coining Process

Flanging Process

Segment by Application, the Metal Stamping market is segmented into

Automotive

Industrial Machinery

Consumer Electronics

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Metal Stamping Market Share Analysis

Metal Stamping market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Metal Stamping product introduction, recent developments, Metal Stamping sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Gestamp

Magna

Diehl

Martinrea International

CIE Automotive

Interplex

Shiloh Industries

KFM Kingdom

Xin Peng Industry

Trans-Matic

Kapco

Kenmode

Metrican.

T.Yamaichi

D&H Industries

