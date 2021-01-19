Global Melting Furnaces Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Melting Furnaces market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Melting Furnaces market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

In metal casting, the required heat to be exerted to the metal so as to reach its melting point is applied through the furnaces. A furnace is used to melt the metals in initial stages of the metallurgical process.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Melting Furnaces Market

The global Melting Furnaces market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.

Global Melting Furnaces Scope and Segment

Melting Furnaces market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Melting Furnaces market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

AMELT

MG ELECTRICALS

Carant S.r.l.

Inductotherm

Silcarb Recrystallized

Nabertherm

DOWA HOLDINGS

Kalyani Furnaces

ECM Technologies

Therelek

MPH

DAIDO STEEL

Swastik Furnaces

Electrotherm

Furnteck

Melting Furnaces Breakdown Data by Type

Cupola Furnace

Induction Furnace

Open Hearth Furnace

Melting Furnaces Breakdown Data by Application

Investment Casting

Precious Metals Melting

Copper Melting

Alloy Manufacturing

Aluminum Melting

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Melting Furnaces market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Melting Furnaces market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Melting Furnaces Market Share Analysis

