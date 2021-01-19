Global Material Handling Machines Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Material Handling Machines market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Material Handling Machines market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Material handling machines is an engineering field that is centered on the design of equipment used for the handling of dry materials. Advanced bulk material handling systems feature integrated bulk storage (silos), conveying (mechanical or pneumatic), and discharge.

The total of top 15 companies do not occupy a share of more than 20%. This is a very decentralized market, which has certain regional restrictions and some certain capacity constraints make it very difficult for companies to occupy an absolute leading position among them.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Material Handling Machines Market

In 2019, the global Material Handling Machines market size was US$ 177.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 262.2 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.7% during 2021-2026.

Global Material Handling Machines Scope and Market Size

Material Handling Machines market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Material Handling Machines market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Material Handling Machines market is segmented into

Mobile Material Handling Machines

Crawler Material Handling Machines

Electric Material Handling Machines

Bucket Wheel Excavator

Stacker cum Reclaimer

Ship Loader and Unloader

Rope Shovel

Crawler Cranes

By type, mobile material handling machines account the largest proportion, accounting for 23.85% in 2019.

Segment by Application, the Material Handling Machines market is segmented into

Ports and Terminals

Construction

Mining

Forestry & Agriculture

Others

Divided into four categories according to the application, of which construction account the largest proportion, accounting for 37.54% in 2019.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Material Handling Machines Market Share Analysis

Material Handling Machines market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Material Handling Machines product introduction, recent developments, Material Handling Machines sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

TRF Limited (TATA Group)

Liebherr

Hitachi Construction Machinery

Terex Corporation

Techint

Taiyuan Heavy Machinery Group

Sanyhi

Thyssenkrupp

L＆H Industrial

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

SENNEBOGEN Maschinenfabrik GmbH

IHI Transport Machinery

Yichao Technology

Elecon Engineering Company

Bevcon Wayors

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

