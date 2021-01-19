In this report, the Global Magnetic Couplings market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Magnetic Couplings market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-magnetic-couplings-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
This report studies the Magnetic Couplings market. Magnetic couplings are non-contact couplings that use a magnetic field to transfer torque, force or movement from one rotating member to another. The transfer takes place through a non-magnetic containment barrier without any physical connection. The couplings are opposing pairs of discs or rotors embedded with magnets.
The leading manufactures mainly are EagleBurgmann, ABB, DST, Rexnord and Tridelta. EagleBurgmann is the largest player; its revenue of global market exceeds 3.5% in 2017.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Magnetic Couplings Market
In 2019, the global Magnetic Couplings market size was US$ 1290.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1463.7 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 1.8% during 2021-2026.
Global Magnetic Couplings Scope and Market Size
Magnetic Couplings market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Magnetic Couplings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Magnetic Couplings market is segmented into
Disc-type Coupling
Synchronous Coupling
Segment by Application, the Magnetic Couplings market is segmented into
Underwater
Petrochemical
Electronic
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Magnetic Couplings Market Share Analysis
Magnetic Couplings market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Magnetic Couplings product introduction, recent developments, Magnetic Couplings sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
EagleBurgmann
ABB
DST
Rexnord
Tridelta
CENTA
Dexter
MagnaDrive
Magnetic Technologies
JBJ
KTR Corporation
Ringfeder Power Transmission
MMC Magnetics
SDP&SI
OEP Couplings
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-magnetic-couplings-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Magnetic Couplings market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Magnetic Couplings markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Magnetic Couplings Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Magnetic Couplings market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Magnetic Couplings market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Magnetic Couplings manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Magnetic Couplings Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 911 Central Avenue #268
Albany New York 12206
Email: sales@crystalmarketreport.com
Phone: 1-518-730-1569
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com