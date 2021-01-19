Global Magnetic Bearings Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Magnetic Bearings market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Magnetic Bearings market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A magnetic bearing is a bearing that supports a load using magnetic levitation. Magnetic bearings support moving parts without physical contact. For instance, they are able to levitate a rotating shaft and permit relative motion with very low friction and no mechanical wear. Magnetic bearings support the highest speeds of all kinds of bearing and have no maximum relative speed.

Magnetic bearing technology is becoming more and more important as an alternative to conventional bearing supports, and is used when the technical requirements can no longer be fulfilled by other bearing types. This especially applies to industrial machinery with very high rotational speeds and shaft weights of up to several tons.

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties coupled with the Magnetic Bearings industry. In short supply to the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into Magnetic Bearings industry.

In 2019, the global Magnetic Bearings market size was US$ 3139.5 million and it is expected to reach US$ 5034.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.9% during 2021-2026.

Segment by Type, the Magnetic Bearings market is segmented into

Active Magnetic Bearing

Passive Magnetic Bearing

Hybrid Magnetic Bearing

Segment by Application, the Magnetic Bearings market is segmented into

Compressors

Turbines

Pumps

Motors

Generators

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Magnetic Bearings market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Magnetic Bearings product introduction, recent developments, Magnetic Bearings sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

SKF

Schaeffler

Dresser-rand

MECOS

Waukesha Bearings

LTi

Calnetix

Levitronix

Zeitlos

Jiuyishun

Nanjing CIGU

FG-AMB

Tianjin Emaging

