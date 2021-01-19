Global Low Pressure Vacuum Carburizing Furnaces Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Low Pressure Vacuum Carburizing Furnaces market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Low Pressure Vacuum Carburizing Furnaces market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Low Pressure Vacuum Carburizing Furnace is in low pressure vacuum state, through multiple strong infiltration and diffusion process, in order to reach the process of the depth of the parts infiltration depth, its control method is “saturation value adjustment method”.

On the basis of product type, Double Chamber represent the largest share of the worldwide Low Pressure Vacuum Carburizing Furnaces market, with 59.85% share. In the applications, Automotive segment is estimated to be the largest end-use industry segment of the market in 2019, with 64.77% share of global market. The top 5 companies, including ECM, Ipsen, ALD Vacuum Technologies, Seco/Warwick and Tenova, had a combined market share of 49.77% of the global total in 2019, Europe holds the major share in the global market, with a share of 55.24%.

The global Low Pressure Vacuum Carburizing Furnaces market size is projected to reach US$ 201.9 million by 2026, from US$ 133.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2021-2026.

The global Low Pressure Vacuum Carburizing Furnaces market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Low Pressure Vacuum Carburizing Furnaces market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Single Chamber

Double Chamber

Multi Chamber

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Automotive

Tool & Die

Other

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Low Pressure Vacuum Carburizing Furnaces market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Low Pressure Vacuum Carburizing Furnaces key manufacturers in this market include:

ECM

Ipsen

ALD Vacuum Technologies

Seco/Warwick

Tenova

IHI(Hayes)

Chugai-ro

Solar Mfg

C.I. Hayes

BRIMET

Huahaizhongyi

