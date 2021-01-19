In this report, the Global Low-pressure Die Casting Machines market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Low-pressure Die Casting Machines market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-low-pressure-die-casting-machines-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026
Low pressure die casting is competitive casting method when the production quantity is relatively small and/or when heat treatment is needed to improve the mechanical properties. The tolerances and the surface finish are the same as achieved by gravity die casting. Low-pressure Die Casting Machines have two types that are Semi-automatic machine and fully automatic machine, Semi-automatic operated machine by moving the dies manually and filling of the die by modern, fully automatic low pressure die casting technology. Fully automatic machine automatic work through computer controlled pressure and time curve.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Low-pressure Die Casting Machines Market
The global Low-pressure Die Casting Machines market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.
Global Low-pressure Die Casting Machines Scope and Segment
Low-pressure Die Casting Machines market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Low-pressure Die Casting Machines market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Kurtz Ersa
Italpresse Gauss
CPC Machines
LPM Group
OSAKA GIKEN
ISUZU MFG
SINTOKOGIO
ENMECAL
WELTOP MACHINERY
Low-pressure Die Casting Machines Breakdown Data by Type
Vertical
Horizontal
Low-pressure Die Casting Machines Breakdown Data by Application
Automobile Industry
Industrial Machinery
3C Industry
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Low-pressure Die Casting Machines market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Low-pressure Die Casting Machines market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Low-pressure Die Casting Machines Market Share Analysis
