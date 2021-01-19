Global Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Three categories of acousto-optic devices will be mainly discussed in this report. They include the acousto-optic modulator, filter and deflector.
Acousto-optic modulator
By varying the parameters of the acoustic wave, including the amplitude, phase, frequency and polarization, properties of the optical wave may be modulated. The acousto-optic interaction also makes it possible to modulate the optical beam by both temporal and spatial modulation.
A simple method of modulating the optical beam travelling through the acousto-optic device is done by switching the acoustic field on and off. When off the light beam is undiverted, the intensity of light directed at the Bragg diffraction angle is zero. When switched on and Bragg diffraction occurs, the intensity at the Bragg angle increases. So the acousto-optic device is modulating the output along the Bragg diffraction angle, switching it on and off. The device is operated as a modulator by keeping the acoustic wavelength (frequency) fixed and varying the drive power to vary the amount of light in the deflected beam.
Acousto-optic filter
The principle behind the operation of acousto-optic filters is based on the wavelength of the diffracted light being dependent on the acoustic frequency. By tuning the frequency of the acoustic wave, the desired wavelength of the optical wave can be diffracted acousto-optically.
There are two types of the acousto-optic filters, the collinear and non-collinear filters. The type of filter depends on geometry of acousto-optic interaction.
Acousto-optic deflectors
An acousto-optic deflector (AOD) spatially controls the optical beam. In the operation of an acousto-optic deflector the power driving the acoustic transducer is kept on, at a constant level, while the acoustic frequency is varied to deflect the beam to different angular positions.
The concentration of Laser Processing Acousto-Optic Devices industry is high. The top manufacturers are Gooch&Housego, Brimrose and Harris. Each of production, respectively with global sales market share as 45.36%, 18.39% and 8.63% in 2016. Other key manufacturers include Isomet,AA Opto-Electronic Company, A·P·E GmbH, IntraAction Corp and Panasonic.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device Market
In 2019, the global Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device market size was US$ 51 million and it is expected to reach US$ 79 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2026.
Global Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device Scope and Market Size
Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device market is segmented into
Acousto-optic Modulator
Acousto-optic Deflector
Acousto-optic Tunable Filter
Others
Segment by Application, the Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device market is segmented into
CO2 Laser Processing Machine
Fiber Laser Processing Machine
YAG Processing Machine
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device Market Share Analysis
Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device product introduction, recent developments, Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Gooch & Housego
Brimrose
Harris
Coherent
Isomet
AA Opto Electronic
A.P.E Angewandte Physik
IntraAction Electronics
Panasonic
