Global Label Printing Machines Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

A Label Printing Machine is a computer printer that prints on self-adhesive label material and/or card-stock (tags), which are different from ordinary printers because they need to have special feed mechanisms to handle rolled stock, or tear sheet (fanfold) stock.

The Label Printing Machines industry concentration is relatively high. Top 5 players take above a half of total U.S. market.

The large size and mature economy of the U.S. attracts both native and foreign brands to enhance sales power to enlarge their market share. TSC even acquired Printronix (US) to reinforce its U.S. market in 2015.

U.S. market is very mature, the consumption comes from both new demands and replacement of old products. The replacement rate is higher than that of other market. They always keep with the technology trend. For example, SATO is capitalizing on the re-emergence of RFID in retail and itemized tagging to meet a wider range of client needs.

Segment by Type, the Label Printing Machines market is segmented into

Desktop Type

Industrial Type

Mobile Type

Segment by Application, the Label Printing Machines market is segmented into

Manufacturing

Logistics

Retail

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

The major companies include:

Zebra (US)

SATO (JP)

Honeywell (US)

TSC (TW)

Brother (JP)

TEC (JP)

Epson (JP)

Brady (US)

Printronix (US)

Cab (DE)

Godex (TW)

Citizen (JP)

