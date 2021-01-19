Global Insulating Gloves Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Insulating Gloves market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Insulating Gloves market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Insulating gloves offer personal protection against electrical shocks when working on or near live wires. Six classes of gloves, differing in electrical characteristics, are provided and are designated as Class 00, Class 0, Class 1, Class 2, Class 3, and Class 4.

The industry leading manufacturers have Honeywell Safety, Ansell, Dipped Products PLC (DPL) and so on. By region, the Asia has the highest share of income, reaching 35 percent in 2019.

In 2019, the global Insulating Gloves market size was US$ 260.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 364.5 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2026.

Insulating Gloves market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Insulating Gloves market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Insulating Gloves market is segmented into

Class 0 and Class 00

Class 1 and Class 2

Class 3 and Class 4

By type, Class 1 and Class 2 has the highest share of consumption, accounting for 58.01% in 2019.

Segment by Application, the Insulating Gloves market is segmented into

Electrical and Electronics

Automotive Industry

Public Utilities

Communication Industry

Others

According to the application, automotive industry has the highest share of sales, reaching 30.18% in 2019.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Insulating Gloves market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Insulating Gloves product introduction, recent developments, Insulating Gloves sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Honeywell Safety

Ansell

GB Industries

YOTSUGI CO., LTD.

Regeltex

Secura B.C.

Boddingtons Electrical

Hubbell Power Systems

Biname Electroglove

CATU

Stanco Safety Products

Derancourt

Protective Industrial Products (PIP)

Dipped Products PLC (DPL)

Cementex Products

Magid Glove & Safety

Saf-T-Gard

