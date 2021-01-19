Global Insulating Gloves Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Insulating Gloves market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Insulating Gloves market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Insulating gloves offer personal protection against electrical shocks when working on or near live wires. Six classes of gloves, differing in electrical characteristics, are provided and are designated as Class 00, Class 0, Class 1, Class 2, Class 3, and Class 4.
The industry leading manufacturers have Honeywell Safety, Ansell, Dipped Products PLC (DPL) and so on. By region, the Asia has the highest share of income, reaching 35 percent in 2019.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Insulating Gloves Market
In 2019, the global Insulating Gloves market size was US$ 260.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 364.5 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2026.
Global Insulating Gloves Scope and Market Size
Insulating Gloves market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Insulating Gloves market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Insulating Gloves market is segmented into
Class 0 and Class 00
Class 1 and Class 2
Class 3 and Class 4
By type, Class 1 and Class 2 has the highest share of consumption, accounting for 58.01% in 2019.
Segment by Application, the Insulating Gloves market is segmented into
Electrical and Electronics
Automotive Industry
Public Utilities
Communication Industry
Others
According to the application, automotive industry has the highest share of sales, reaching 30.18% in 2019.
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Insulating Gloves Market Share Analysis
Insulating Gloves market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Insulating Gloves product introduction, recent developments, Insulating Gloves sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Honeywell Safety
Ansell
GB Industries
YOTSUGI CO., LTD.
Regeltex
Secura B.C.
Boddingtons Electrical
Hubbell Power Systems
Biname Electroglove
CATU
Stanco Safety Products
Derancourt
Protective Industrial Products (PIP)
Dipped Products PLC (DPL)
Cementex Products
Magid Glove & Safety
Saf-T-Gard
