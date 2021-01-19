Global Industrial Lobe Pump Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Industrial Lobe Pump market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Industrial Lobe Pump market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Lobe pumps are similar to external gear pumps in operation in that fluid flows around the interior of the casing. Unlike external gear pumps, however, the lobes do not make contact. Lobe contact is prevented by external timing gears located in the gearbox. Pump shaft support bearings are located in the gearbox, and since the bearings are out of the pumped liquid, pressure is limited by bearing location and shaft deflection.

Lobe pumps are used in a variety of industries including pulp and paper, chemical, food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology. They are popular in these diverse industries because they offer superb sanitary qualities, high efficiency, reliability, corrosion resistance and good clean-in-place and steam-in-place (CIP/SIP) characteristics.

Alfa Laval

Börger

Boyser

GEA Group

Wright Flow Technologies

Netzsch

Lobepro

IDEX Corporation

Megator

Vogelsang

Sanitary Rotary Lobe Pumps

Rotary Lobe Pumps

Wastewater treatment

Oil and gas

Food processing

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology

The key regions covered in the Industrial Lobe Pump market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

