Global Home Use Beer Brewing Machine Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Home Use Beer Brewing Machine market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Home Use Beer Brewing Machine market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Home use beer brewing machine is a tool with saccharification, fermentation, filtration systems, which is used to brew craft beer at home.

On the basis of region, North America is the largest market segment of Home Use Beer Brewing Machine, with a consumption market share nearly 54.95% in 2017, followed by Europe with a consumption market share nearly 29.55% in 2017.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Home Use Beer Brewing Machine Market

In 2019, the global Home Use Beer Brewing Machine market size was US$ 28 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1409.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 74.1% during 2021-2026.

Global Home Use Beer Brewing Machine Scope and Market Size

Home Use Beer Brewing Machine market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Home Use Beer Brewing Machine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Home Use Beer Brewing Machine market is segmented into

Semi-automatic Beer Brewing Machine

Fully-automatic & Smart Beer Brewing Machine

Segment by Application, the Home Use Beer Brewing Machine market is segmented into

On-line

Offline

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Home Use Beer Brewing Machine Market Share Analysis

Home Use Beer Brewing Machine market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Home Use Beer Brewing Machine product introduction, recent developments, Home Use Beer Brewing Machine sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

PicoBrew

Speidel

Grainfather

Brewie

MiniBrew

HOPii, Inc.

iGulu

