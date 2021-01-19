Global High Pressure Centrifugal Pump Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global High Pressure Centrifugal Pump market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global High Pressure Centrifugal Pump market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Centrifugal pumps are used to induce flow or raise a liquid from a low level to a high level. These pumps work on a very simple mechanism. A centrifugal pump converts rotational energy, often from a motor, to energy in a moving fluid. The report mainly focuses on high pressure centrifugal pump.

Major producers in this industry include Grundfos, KSB, ANDRITZ, etc., accounting for 12.02%, 9.11%, and 8.30% of revenue, respectively. By region, the Asia Pacific region had the highest share of revenue in 2019, at more than 37 percent.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global High Pressure Centrifugal Pump Market

In 2019, the global High Pressure Centrifugal Pump market size was US$ 919.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1196.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2026.

Global High Pressure Centrifugal Pump Scope and Market Size

High Pressure Centrifugal Pump market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High Pressure Centrifugal Pump market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the High Pressure Centrifugal Pump market is segmented into

Horizontal Pump

Vertical Pump

Vertical pumps accounted for the highest percentage of revenue by type, more than 58% in 2019.

Segment by Application, the High Pressure Centrifugal Pump market is segmented into

Oil and Gas

Chemical Industry

Food and Beverage

Water Treatment

Others

The market share of water treatment segment is about 26%, and the market share of chemical industry is about 24% in 2019.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and High Pressure Centrifugal Pump Market Share Analysis

High Pressure Centrifugal Pump market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, High Pressure Centrifugal Pump product introduction, recent developments, High Pressure Centrifugal Pump sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Grundfos

KSB

ANDRITZ

Emerson

Gorman-Rupp Pumps

Xylem

Flowserve

Leo

SPX FLOW

Sulzer

Nanfang Pump

WILO

EAST Pump

CAPRARI SpA

Shanghai Kaiquan Pump

Lubi Industries LLP

Baiyun

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

