Global High Frequency Induction Heating Machine Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global High Frequency Induction Heating Machine market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global High Frequency Induction Heating Machine market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

High Frequency Induction Heating Machine is a machine used for heating an electrically conducting object by high frequency electromagnetic induction.

Inductotherm Group, Denki Kogyo and EFD Induction, the industry’s leading manufacturers, accounted for 15.28 percent, 13.44 percent and 12.48 percent of 2019 revenue.

In 2019, the global High Frequency Induction Heating Machine market size was US$ 338 million and it is expected to reach US$ 431.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2026.

High Frequency Induction Heating Machine market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High Frequency Induction Heating Machine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the High Frequency Induction Heating Machine market is segmented into

Stationary

Portable

Segment by Application, the High Frequency Induction Heating Machine market is segmented into

Heating

Heat Treatment

Welding

Annealing

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and High Frequency Induction Heating Machine Market Share Analysis

High Frequency Induction Heating Machine market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, High Frequency Induction Heating Machine product introduction, recent developments, High Frequency Induction Heating Machine sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Inductotherm Group

Denki Kogyo

EFD Induction

GH Group

Ajax Tocco

SPC Electronics

EMAG Eldec

President Honor Industries

Dai-ichi High Frequency

HF ENERGY

Nippon Avionics Co.,Ltd.

Satra International

Shenzhen Shuangping

Baoding Sifang Sanyi Electric

Jinlai Electromechanical

Taizhou Hongri

HLQ Induction Equipment

Tianjin Tiangao

Zhangjiagang Jinda

Dongguan Hengxin

