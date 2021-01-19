Global Grinding Wheels Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Grinding Wheels market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Grinding Wheels market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the Grinding Wheels market. A grinding wheel is a wheel composed of an abrasive compound and used for various grinding (abrasive cutting) and abrasive machining operations. Such wheels are used in grinding machines.

The wheels are generally made from a composite material consisting of coarse-particle aggregate pressed and bonded together by a cementing matrix (called the bond in grinding wheel terminology) to form a solid, circular shape. Various profiles and cross sections are available depending on the intended usage for the wheel. They may also be made from a solid steel or aluminium disc with particles bonded to the surface. Today most grinding wheels are artificial composites made with artificial aggregates, but the history of grinding wheels began with natural composite stones, such as those used for millstones.

Geographically, the consumption market is leading by Europe, Greater China and United States. In terms of year 2017, Europe holds the largest market share, with about 1106.06 Million USD sales revenue, followed by United States, with about 12.7% market share in 2017. China will keep playing important role in Global market. APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the grinding wheel market throughout the forecast period. The rising industrial and economic development along with the growth in the number of companies planning to integrate the grinding wheel technology will drive the growth of the market in this region.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Grinding Wheels Market

In 2019, the global Grinding Wheels market size was US$ 4327.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 5262 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.8% during 2021-2026.

Global Grinding Wheels Scope and Market Size

Grinding Wheels market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Grinding Wheels market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Grinding Wheels market is segmented into

Resinoid Bond Grinding Wheels

Vitrified Bond Grinding Wheels

Other

Segment by Application, the Grinding Wheels market is segmented into

Transport Industry

Construction

Bearing & Machinery

Steel Industry

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Grinding Wheels Market Share Analysis

Grinding Wheels market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Grinding Wheels product introduction, recent developments, Grinding Wheels sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Klingspor

3M

Mirka

Noritake

Saint-Gobain

Kure Grinding Wheel (JP)

Camel Grinding Wheels (Israel)

Tyrolit Group

SHIN-EI Grinding Wheels (JP)

DSA Products (England)

Andre Abrasive

DK Holdings (UK)

Elka (DE)

Keihin Kogyosho Co., Ltd (JP)

Northern Grinding Wheels

