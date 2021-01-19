Global Green Hydrogen Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Green Hydrogen market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Green Hydrogen market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Green hydrogen is produced by the electrolysis of water for which electricity is required, and is provided by green energy sources, such as wind or solar. Organizations are investing in the establishment of new green hydrogen production plants that will help in reducing GHG emissions.

The global Green Hydrogen market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global Green Hydrogen Scope and Segment

The global Green Hydrogen market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application.

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Alkaline (ALK) Electrolyzer

Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Electrolyzer

Solid Oxide Electrolyzer

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Power Generation

Heating

Transport Fuel

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Green Hydrogen market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Green Hydrogen key manufacturers in this market include:

SGH2 Energy

Siemens Gas and Power

ENGIE

FuelCellsWorks

Uniper SE

Hydrogenics

Linde

Air Liquide

Air Products and Chemicals

Nel ASA

Toshiba Energy Systems and Solutions Corporation

Green Hydrogen Systems

