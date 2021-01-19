Global Gantry/Cartesian Robots Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Gantry/Cartesian Robots market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Gantry/Cartesian Robots market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Gantry/Cartesian Robots are mechatronic devices that use motors and linear actuators to position a tool. They make linear movements in three axes, X, Y, and Z.
The basic form of a cartesian robot consists of three “arms.” Each arm can move only along a two dimensional axis — it can only move backward or forwards or, if the arm is vertical, up or down. Each arm is at a right angle to the other two, though, which allows the robot to utilize the motions of all three arms to reach various points in a three-dimensional space. These arms can vary tremendously in size, depending on the purpose of the robot. In some particularly large designs, the horizontal arm will have support on both ends. This is called a gantry robot.
Gudel is the world leading player in global Gantry/Cartesian Robotss market with the market share of 18%, in terms of revenue, and followed by IAI, Parker, Fibro, BAHR, BOSCH Rexroth, PROMOT, Martin Lord, YAMAHA, MOTEC, Ston Group and LEADING.
With the rapid growth of the national economy as well as the rapid development of downstream industries, Chinese Gantry/Cartesian Robots market demand is exuberant, provide a good opportunity for the development of Gantry/Cartesian Robots market and technology. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this areas, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Gantry/Cartesian Robots Market
In 2019, the global Gantry/Cartesian Robots market size was US$ 1970.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3818.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 9.8% during 2021-2026.
Global Gantry/Cartesian Robots Scope and Market Size
Gantry/Cartesian Robots market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Gantry/Cartesian Robots market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Gantry/Cartesian Robots market is segmented into
XY-X Series
2X-Y-Z Series
2X-2Y-Z Series
Segment by Application, the Gantry/Cartesian Robots market is segmented into
Loading & Unloading Workpiece
Palletizing & Handling
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Gantry/Cartesian Robots Market Share Analysis
Gantry/Cartesian Robots market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Gantry/Cartesian Robots product introduction, recent developments, Gantry/Cartesian Robots sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Gudel AG
IAI
Parker
Fibro
BAHR
BOSCH Rexroth
PROMOT
Martin Lord
YAMAHA
MOTEC
Ston Group
LEADING
