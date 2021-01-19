Global Frame Filter Press Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Frame Filter Press market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Frame Filter Press market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A filter press is a solid-liquid separation device that uses the principle of pressure feeding. It has a series of filter plates arranged together and recessed plates or frames that are arranged in an alternative manner. The filter medium is arranged in between the filter press plates. A feeding pump is used for forcing liquid through a medium, thus leaving solids trapped inside. When compared with other pressure filters, the filter press holds a higher volume of solids per square foot of the filtering surface area. The closer which is required is hydraulically or manually operated. It contains a controller, which presses the filter plates together, thus creating a sealed unit. The hydraulic system, which is best suited for dewatering applications, is typically dependent on the size of the filter press required.

Globally, the Frame Filter Press industry market is concentrated Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America. And some enterprises, like Jingjin, ANDRITZ, Aqseptence Group, Eaton, FLSmidth, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Frame Filter Press and related services. At the same time, Asia-Pacific occupied 46.74% sales market share in 2017, is remarkable in the global Frame Filter Press industry because of their market share and high cost effective products.

The consumption volume of Frame Filter Press is related to downstream industries and global economy. Although there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, it is forecasted that the market of Frame Filter Press is still promising.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Frame Filter Press Market

In 2019, the global Frame Filter Press market size was US$ 1103.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1359.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Frame Filter Press Scope and Market Size

Frame Filter Press market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Frame Filter Press market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Frame Filter Press market is segmented into

Recessed Plate Filter Press

Automatic Filter Press

Plate and Frame Filter Press

Other

Segment by Application, the Frame Filter Press market is segmented into

Urban Sewage Treatment

Chemical Industry

Oil Refining Industry

Metallurgical Industry

Papermaking Industry

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Frame Filter Press Market Share Analysis

Frame Filter Press market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Frame Filter Press product introduction, recent developments, Frame Filter Press sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Jingjin

ANDRITZ

Aqseptence Group

Zhongda Bright Filter Press

Hengshui Haijiang

Eaton

FLSmidth

ALFA LAVAL

Kurita Machinery

ISHIGAKI

Outotec

Metso

TEFSA

Latham International

Filter Machines

