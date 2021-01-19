Global Frame Filter Press Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Frame Filter Press market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Frame Filter Press market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A filter press is a solid-liquid separation device that uses the principle of pressure feeding. It has a series of filter plates arranged together and recessed plates or frames that are arranged in an alternative manner. The filter medium is arranged in between the filter press plates. A feeding pump is used for forcing liquid through a medium, thus leaving solids trapped inside. When compared with other pressure filters, the filter press holds a higher volume of solids per square foot of the filtering surface area. The closer which is required is hydraulically or manually operated. It contains a controller, which presses the filter plates together, thus creating a sealed unit. The hydraulic system, which is best suited for dewatering applications, is typically dependent on the size of the filter press required.
Globally, the Frame Filter Press industry market is concentrated Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America. And some enterprises, like Jingjin, ANDRITZ, Aqseptence Group, Eaton, FLSmidth, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Frame Filter Press and related services. At the same time, Asia-Pacific occupied 46.74% sales market share in 2017, is remarkable in the global Frame Filter Press industry because of their market share and high cost effective products.
The consumption volume of Frame Filter Press is related to downstream industries and global economy. Although there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, it is forecasted that the market of Frame Filter Press is still promising.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Frame Filter Press Market
In 2019, the global Frame Filter Press market size was US$ 1103.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1359.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.0% during 2021-2026.
Global Frame Filter Press Scope and Market Size
Frame Filter Press market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Frame Filter Press market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Frame Filter Press market is segmented into
Recessed Plate Filter Press
Automatic Filter Press
Plate and Frame Filter Press
Other
Segment by Application, the Frame Filter Press market is segmented into
Urban Sewage Treatment
Chemical Industry
Oil Refining Industry
Metallurgical Industry
Papermaking Industry
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Frame Filter Press Market Share Analysis
Frame Filter Press market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Frame Filter Press product introduction, recent developments, Frame Filter Press sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Jingjin
ANDRITZ
Aqseptence Group
Zhongda Bright Filter Press
Hengshui Haijiang
Eaton
FLSmidth
ALFA LAVAL
Kurita Machinery
ISHIGAKI
Outotec
Metso
TEFSA
Latham International
Filter Machines
