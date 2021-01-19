Global Fatty Amines Market Research Report 2020

In this report, the Global Fatty Amines market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Fatty Amines market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Fatty amines are the nitrogen derivatives of alcohols, fatty acids, and olefins, manufactured from natural sources, petrochemical raw materials, and fats and oils. Fatty amines are cationic surface-active compounds, which adhere to surfaces by either chemical or physical bonds. Commercial products are manufactured using fatty amines as reactive intermediates. In terms of type, the global fatty amines market is segmented as primary fatty amines, secondary fatty amines, and tertiary fatty amines.

Tertiary fatty amines are processed using nickel and cobalt catalysts within the pressure range of 7-14 (bar) and temperatures between 302°F and 446°F. The tertiary fatty amines segment is witnessing growth because they are extensively used as corrosion inhibitors and lubricant additives. The segment will continue to grow during the estimated period due to their growing adoption as a sanitizing agent, fabric softeners, and organoclays by various end users in the fatty amines ethoxylates market.

The global Fatty Amines market size is projected to reach US$ 3951.7 million by 2026, from US$ 3114.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Fatty Amines volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fatty Amines market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc.

Global Fatty Amines Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Global Fatty Amines Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

Global Fatty Amines Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

Following are the segments covered by the report are:

Tertiary Fatty Amines

Primary Fatty Amines

Secondary Fatty Amines

By Application:

Water Treatment

Agro-Chemicals

Oilfield Chemicals

Asphalt Additives

Anti-Cracking

Other

Key Players:

The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Fatty Amines market are:

AkzoNobel

Evonik Industries

Global Amines

Lonza

Solvay

Kao Corporation

Dow Chemical Company

Huntsman International LLC

Indo Amines Ltd

KLK Oleo

Competitive Landscape

The analysts have provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the global Fatty Amines market with the company market structure and market share analysis of the top players. The innovative trends and developments, mergers and acquisitions, product portfolio, and new product innovation to provide a dashboard view of the market, ultimately providing the readers accurate measure of the current market developments, business strategies, and key financials.

