Global EVA Market Research Report 2020

Ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) is formed by the copolymerization of ethylene and vinyl acetate. It has excellent toughness property. When EVA is forged into a porous material, it acts similar to rubber due to its elastic property. EVA when compared with low-density polyethylene (LDPE) is three times more flexible. This material has various properties, such as low-temperature toughness, stress-crack resistance, ultraviolet radiation resistance, good barrier properties, and hot-melt adhesive waterproof properties.

In terms of geographic regions, APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the EVA market throughout the forecast period. China is the largest consumer of EVA in APAC. The rise in demand for flexible packaging and the growth of the footwear industry in China, is driving the demand for EVA market in the region.

Global EVA Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Global EVA Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

Global EVA Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

Following are the segments covered by the report are:

VLEVA

LEVA

MEVA

HEVA

By Application:

Films

Adhesives and Coatings

Molding Plastics

Foaming Materials

Other

Key Players:

The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global EVA market are:

Arkema

Celanese

DuPont

ExxonMobil

Lanxess

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings

Sumitomo Chemical

Asia Polymer Corporation

Braskem

Bridgestone

Formosa Plastics

Hanwha Chemical

Innospec

Repsol

Versalis

Competitive Landscape

The analysts have provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the global EVA market with the company market structure and market share analysis of the top players. The innovative trends and developments, mergers and acquisitions, product portfolio, and new product innovation to provide a dashboard view of the market, ultimately providing the readers accurate measure of the current market developments, business strategies, and key financials.

