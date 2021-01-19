Global Electrohydraulic Actuator Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Electrohydraulic Actuator market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Electrohydraulic Actuator market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the Electrohydraulic Actuator for industrial market.

Electrohydraulic actuators (EHAs) eliminate the need for separate hydraulic pumps and tubing, simplifying system architectures and improving safety and reliability. Electrohydraulic actuators incorporate servo valves and electronic controls to provide rod position feedback; thereby ensuring efficient machine operations. This amalgamation heightens accuracy, enhances functionality, improves ease-of-use, and better controls performance.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for electrohydraulic actuator in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced electrohydraulic actuator. Increasing of power and industrial fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on general industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of electrohydraulic actuator in developing countries will drive growth in global markets.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electrohydraulic Actuator Market

In 2019, the global Electrohydraulic Actuator market size was US$ 294.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 370.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026.

Global Electrohydraulic Actuator Scope and Market Size

Electrohydraulic Actuator market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electrohydraulic Actuator market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Electrohydraulic Actuator market is segmented into

Control Type Electrohydraulic Actuator

Switch Type Electrohydraulic Actuator

Segment by Application, the Electrohydraulic Actuator market is segmented into

Oil and Gas

Power

General Industry

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Electrohydraulic Actuator Market Share Analysis

Electrohydraulic Actuator market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Electrohydraulic Actuator product introduction, recent developments, Electrohydraulic Actuator sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Rexa

Rotork

HOERBIGER

Emerson

KOSO

Schuck

Voith

Moog

BOSCH

Zhongde

Tefulong

Reineke

Woodward

HYDAC

AVTEC

SAMSON

RPMTECH

HollySys

Rotex

Bell

