Global Electric Smart Meter Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Electric Smart Meter market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Electric Smart Meter market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A smart meter is usually an electronic device that records consumption of electric energy in intervals of an hour or less and communicates that information at least daily back to the utility for monitoring and billing.

The top 5 companies had a combined market share of 72% of the global total in 2018, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

In 2019, the global Electric Smart Meter market size was US$ XX million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Electric Smart Meter market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electric Smart Meter market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Electric Smart Meter market is segmented into

Single-phase Smart Meter

Three-phase Smart Meter

Segment by Application, the Electric Smart Meter market is segmented into

Residential Application

Commercial Application

Industrial Application

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Electric Smart Meter Market Share Analysis

Electric Smart Meter market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Electric Smart Meter product introduction, recent developments, Electric Smart Meter sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Landis+Gyr

Itron

Honeywell Elster

Aclara Technologies (GE Meter)

ELO Sistemas Eletronicos

Sensus

IUSA

Siemens

Nansen

S&T AG

