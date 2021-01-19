In this report, the Global Electric Fireplace market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Electric Fireplace market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-electric-fireplace-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026

An Electric Fireplace is an electric heater that mimics a fireplace burning coal, wood, or natural gas. Electric Fireplaces are often placed in conventional fireplaces, which can then no longer be used for conventional fires. They plug into the Freestanding Electric Fireplaces, and can run on a “flame only” setting, or can be used as a heater, typically consuming 1.4-1.6 kW that can heat a 400 sq ft (37 m2) room.

There is also a certain space of demand of Electric Fireplace product in market, but basically it shows the scarcity of high-end products and excess capacity of low end products. There is a large market demand of high-end products to seize market share of imports.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electric Fireplace Market

In 2019, the global Electric Fireplace market size was US$ 4100.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 4985.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.8% during 2021-2026.

Global Electric Fireplace Scope and Market Size

Electric Fireplace market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electric Fireplace market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Electric Fireplace market is segmented into

Wall Mount Electric Fireplaces

Built-In Electric Fireplaces

Freestanding Electric Fireplaces

Segment by Application, the Electric Fireplace market is segmented into

House Use

Hotel Use

Other Place Use

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Electric Fireplace Market Share Analysis

Electric Fireplace market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Electric Fireplace product introduction, recent developments, Electric Fireplace sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

GLEN DIMPLEX

SEI

Buck Stove

Twin-Star International

Allen

Napoleon

Kent Fireplace

Adam

Jetmaster

Fuerjia

Rui Dressing

GHP Group Inc.

BTB

Boge Technology

RICHEN

Saintec

Hubei Ruolin

Paite

Andong

Ruitian Industry

