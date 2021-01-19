Global Electric Enclosure Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Electric Enclosure market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Electric Enclosure market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Electrical enclosure is used to protect the electrical equipment such as power generators, transmitters, power distributers and other electrical equipment. Electrical enclosure includes two types’ metallic and nonmetallic. Equipment such as power generation, transmitters and power distribution uses enclosure as a cabinet to mount switches, display and knobs and to prevent electric shock to users and protect the equipment various environmental changes. The enclosure will not be created for utilitarian requirements but also to please the eye of the consumer.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electric Enclosure Market

In 2019, the global Electric Enclosure market size was US$ 6636.5 million and it is expected to reach US$ 9373.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Electric Enclosure Scope and Market Size

Electric Enclosure market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electric Enclosure market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Electric Enclosure market is segmented into

Metallic

Non-Metallic

Segment by Application, the Electric Enclosure market is segmented into

Commercial & Industrial

Energy & Power

Food & Beverage

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Electric Enclosure Market Share Analysis

Electric Enclosure market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Electric Enclosure product introduction, recent developments, Electric Enclosure sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Rittal

Schneider

Pentair

ABB

Hubbel

Eaton

Fibox Enclosures

GE

Emerson

Eldon

Nitto Kogyo

ENSTO

Siemens

Legrand

Adalet

Allied Moulded Products

BOXCO

Bison ProFab

SRBox

ITS Enclosures

