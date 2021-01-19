Global Dual Axis Solar Tracker Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Dual Axis Solar Tracker market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Dual Axis Solar Tracker market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The dominance of single-axis trackers in the large utility-scale solar market sometimes steals the limelight from its dual-axis cousins. But dual-axis trackers—those that follow the sun more directly than single-axis models’ east-west path—have their place in residential and commercial markets. Different manufacturers use different methods of tracking to follow the sun, the dual-axis trackers use GPS signals to determine the tracker’s latitude and longitude, as well as the date and time. With this information, the tracker will know the position of the sun for any given time and orient itself to face the sun using a hydraulic drive system. The tracker will be facing the sun even during cloudy periods, so when the clouds part the tracker will already be positioned to maximize power production without any delays to reposition itself.

The global dual axis tracker market is in nascent phase, and it is likely to growat a rapid rate on account of increasing focus on enhancing the energy produced from solar power systems. The technological benefits associated with dual tracker are a big boost for its adoption. Globally, the rising concern regarding pollution caused from conventional sources of energy has led to explore the alternate sources of energy. The popularity of solar power generation has led to widespread research and development to enhance the efficiency of the solar power plants. The dual axis trackers enhance the energy production by 30 to 45 percent from solar panels in comparison to fixed installations.

The global Dual Axis Solar Tracker market size is projected to reach US$ 2899 million by 2026, from US$ 2668.3 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.0%% during 2021-2026.

