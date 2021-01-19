Global Distribution Automation Devices Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Distribution Automation Devices market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Distribution Automation Devices market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Distribution automation is the process by which the collection of data is automated and analyzed, and then controls executed by Utilities. The ability to apply technology to monitor the physical world is not just distribution automation, but also the process of a smart grid and smart control.

High initial cost of distribution automation has adversely affected the demand for distribution automation. Many utilities, which do not have advanced communication network in the grid, are still reluctant to use the distribution automation technology. Moreover, the use of distribution automation technology increases capital expenditure on additional hardware components in the distribution network. However, this trend is likely to change in the coming years. Distribution automation helps reduce maintenance cost and offers high efficiency, thereby improving the operations within the utility sector and resulting in high level of reliability and efficiency of power in the distribution network.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ABB

Siemens

Schneider Electric

GE

Emerson

Rockwell

Yokogawa Electric

Mitsubishi Electric

Danaher

Honeywell

Hitachi

Eaton

Daifuku

Distribution Automation Devices Breakdown Data by Type

Power monitoring

Process monitoring

Distribution Automation Devices Breakdown Data by Application

Power Systems

Intelligent Building

Petrochemical

Medical

Metallurgy

Traffic

Other

