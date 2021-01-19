Global Dispenser Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Dispenser market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Dispenser market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Dispenser is a kind of equipment spray glue onto the specified location, completing the bonding effect. Dispenser can be programmed to let the glue is sprayed onto the desired location with high accuracy. Currently, the dispenser is commonly used in PCB process, LCD process, SMT process and other electronic components manufacturing industry.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the Dispenser industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Asia. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Dispenser Market

In 2019, the global Dispenser market size was US$ 871.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1059.9 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.8% during 2021-2026.

Global Dispenser Scope and Market Size

Dispenser market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Dispenser market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Dispenser market is segmented into

Desktop

Floor Type

Segment by Application, the Dispenser market is segmented into

Consumer Electronics

Automotive Electronics

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Dispenser Market Share Analysis

Dispenser market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Dispenser product introduction, recent developments, Dispenser sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

MUSASHI

Nordson

SMART VISION

TENSUN

IEI

SAEJONG

Venison

Lampda

TWIN

Second Automatic Equipment

XUTONG AUTOMATION

Dexin

Shihao

DAHENG

Tianhao

