Global Disk Stack Centrifuge Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Disk Stack Centrifuge market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Disk Stack Centrifuge market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Disk Stack Centrifuge (also known as conical plate centrifuge or disc bowl centrifuge) is a type of centrifuge that has a series of conical discs which provides a parallel configuration of centrifugation spaces
A disc stack separator separates solids and one or two liquid phases from each other in one single continuous process, using extremely high centrifugal forces.
For industry structure analysis, the Disk Stack Centrifuge industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 53.55% of the revenue market in 2015. Regionally, Europe is the biggest production value area of Disk Stack Centrifuge, also the leader in the whole Disk Stack Centrifuge industry.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Disk Stack Centrifuge Market
In 2019, the global Disk Stack Centrifuge market size was US$ 1291 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1848.2 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2026.
Global Disk Stack Centrifuge Scope and Market Size
Disk Stack Centrifuge market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Disk Stack Centrifuge market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Disk Stack Centrifuge market is segmented into
Nozzle-type Centrifuge
Self-cleaning Centrifuge
Hermetic Centrifuge
Segment by Application, the Disk Stack Centrifuge market is segmented into
Applications
Petroleum and Chemical Industries
Food and Beverage Industries
Biopharm
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Disk Stack Centrifuge Market Share Analysis
Disk Stack Centrifuge market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Disk Stack Centrifuge product introduction, recent developments, Disk Stack Centrifuge sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Alfa Laval
GEA
Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha
Flottweg
Gruppo Pieralisi
SPX FLOW (Seital)
Huading Separator
Zhangjiagang Peony Machinery
US Centrifuge Systems
Nanjing Lvdao
Polat Makina
HAUS Centrifuge Technologie
