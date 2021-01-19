Global Copier Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Copier market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Copier market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The copier is an instrument that can quickly and inexpensively copy documents and images onto paper.
The top three companies, Ricoh, Xerox and Canon, have about 43% of the market share.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Copier Market
In 2019, the global Copier market size was US$ 673.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 702.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 0.6% during 2021-2026.
Global Copier Scope and Market Size
Copier market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Copier market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Copier market is segmented into
Monochrome Copiers
Color Copiers
Monochrome copiers are the dominated type, which accounting for about 70% sales share in terms of volume in 2018.
Segment by Application, the Copier market is segmented into
School
Government
Office
Retail Store
Others
Office is the most common application of copier, which take up about 59% of the clients in 2018.
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Copier Market Share Analysis
Copier market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Copier product introduction, recent developments, Copier sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Ricoh
Xerox
Canon
HP
Konica Minolta
Brother International
DELL
Sharp
Toshiba
Kyocera
Oki Data
