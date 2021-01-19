Global Concrete Pump Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Concrete Pump market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Concrete Pump market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Concrete pump is an important part of any construction project. It is used in transferring liquid concrete by pumping it to the construction site.
SANY (Putzmeister) is the largest producer with a market share of about 40%.The second is Zoomlion, with 23% of the market.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Concrete Pump Market
In 2019, the global Concrete Pump market size was US$ 4249.8 million and it is expected to reach US$ 7520.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 8.4% during 2021-2026.
Global Concrete Pump Scope and Market Size
Concrete Pump market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Concrete Pump market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Concrete Pump market is segmented into
Stationary Pumps
Truck-Mounted Pumps
Specialized Pumps
Stationary pumps and truck_mounted pumps hold a comparatively larger share in global market, which account for about 99% in 2018.
Segment by Application, the Concrete Pump market is segmented into
Line Pumps
Boom Pumps
Line pumps holds an important share in terms of applications with a market share of over 62% in 2018.
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Concrete Pump Market Share Analysis
Concrete Pump market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Concrete Pump product introduction, recent developments, Concrete Pump sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Concord Concrete Pumps
Junjin
SANY (Putzmeister)
Schwing
Liebherr
Betonstar
Kyokuto
DY Concrete Pumps
KCP Heavy Industries
LiuGong
CAMC
XCMG
Zoomlion
Ajax Fiori Engineering
Aquarius Engineers
