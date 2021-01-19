In this report, the Global Concrete Pump market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Concrete Pump market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-concrete-pump-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026

Concrete pump is an important part of any construction project. It is used in transferring liquid concrete by pumping it to the construction site.

SANY (Putzmeister) is the largest producer with a market share of about 40%.The second is Zoomlion, with 23% of the market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Concrete Pump Market

In 2019, the global Concrete Pump market size was US$ 4249.8 million and it is expected to reach US$ 7520.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 8.4% during 2021-2026.

Global Concrete Pump Scope and Market Size

Concrete Pump market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Concrete Pump market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Concrete Pump market is segmented into

Stationary Pumps

Truck-Mounted Pumps

Specialized Pumps

Stationary pumps and truck_mounted pumps hold a comparatively larger share in global market, which account for about 99% in 2018.

Segment by Application, the Concrete Pump market is segmented into

Line Pumps

Boom Pumps

Line pumps holds an important share in terms of applications with a market share of over 62% in 2018.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Concrete Pump Market Share Analysis

Concrete Pump market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Concrete Pump product introduction, recent developments, Concrete Pump sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Concord Concrete Pumps

Junjin

SANY (Putzmeister)

Schwing

Liebherr

Betonstar

Kyokuto

DY Concrete Pumps

KCP Heavy Industries

LiuGong

CAMC

XCMG

Zoomlion

Ajax Fiori Engineering

Aquarius Engineers

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-concrete-pump-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

Complete access to Global Concrete Pump market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026

In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Concrete Pump markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific

Global Concrete Pump Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis

Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Concrete Pump market segmentation

Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Concrete Pump market

Challenges to market growth for Global Concrete Pump manufacturers

Key market opportunities of Global Concrete Pump Industry

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: sales@crystalmarketreport.com

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com