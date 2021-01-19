Global Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Commercial Laundry Machinery market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Commercial Laundry Machinery market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Commercial laundry machinery is a kind of laundry machinery which is applied in commercial use. Different from household appliance, commercial laundry machinery is used in laundry home, factory, hotel and other commercial fields.
Due to the impact of economic crisis, commercial laundry machinery market developed slowly in recent years. However, with the recovery trend of economy, commercial laundry machinery market will keep growing. Viewed from the supply side, there are many manufacturers in the commercial laundry machinery industry, while from the demand side; the current demand for commercial laundry machinery is growing.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Commercial Laundry Machinery Market
In 2019, the global Commercial Laundry Machinery market size was US$ 2419.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3045.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026.
Global Commercial Laundry Machinery Scope and Market Size
Commercial Laundry Machinery market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Commercial Laundry Machinery market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Commercial Laundry Machinery market is segmented into
Commercial Washer
Commercial Dryer
Commercial Dry Cleaning Equipment
Other
Segment by Application, the Commercial Laundry Machinery market is segmented into
Hotel
Laundry Home
Hospital
School
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Share Analysis
Commercial Laundry Machinery market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Commercial Laundry Machinery product introduction, recent developments, Commercial Laundry Machinery sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Kannegiesser
Jensen Group
Miele
Lavatec
Stahl
Satec
Bowe Textile Cleaning
VEGA systems
