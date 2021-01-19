Global Commercial Electric Juicing Machines Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Commercial Electric Juicing Machines market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Commercial Electric Juicing Machines market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A juicing machine is a tool used to extract juice from fruits, herbs, leafy greens and other types of vegetables in a process called juicing

Traditionally, centrifugal juicing machine is the most common type of juicer. These typically utilize a fast-spinning metal blade that spins against a mesh filter, separating juice from flesh via centrifugal force. The juice and pulp are then separated into different containers. The problem with centrifugal juicers is that the fast-spinning metal blade generates heat, which destroys some of the enzymes in the fruits and vegetables you’re juicing.

Omega Products

Robot Coupe

Santos

Waring

Crown Pacific Global

Ceado

Champion Juicer

Nutrifaster

Sammic

Samson Life

Semak Australia

Zumex Group

Zummo

Commercial Electric Juicing Machines Breakdown Data by Type

Centrifugal

Citrus

Masticating

Commercial Electric Juicing Machines Breakdown Data by Application

Juice Store

Restaurant

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Commercial Electric Juicing Machines market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Commercial Electric Juicing Machines market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

