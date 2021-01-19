Global Centrifugal Engine-Driven Pumps Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Centrifugal Engine-Driven Pumps market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Centrifugal Engine-Driven Pumps market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Centrifugal Engine-driven Pumps are centrifugal pumps that driven by engine, rather than electricity.

The consumption volume of Centrifugal Engine-driven Pumps is related to various downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of Centrifugal Engine-driven Pumps market may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of Centrifugal Engine-driven Pump is still promising.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Centrifugal Engine-Driven Pumps Market

In 2019, the global Centrifugal Engine-Driven Pumps market size was US$ 947.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1052.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 1.5% during 2021-2026.

Global Centrifugal Engine-Driven Pumps Scope and Market Size

Centrifugal Engine-Driven Pumps market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Centrifugal Engine-Driven Pumps market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Centrifugal Engine-Driven Pumps market is segmented into

Gasoline

Diesel

Others

Segment by Application, the Centrifugal Engine-Driven Pumps market is segmented into

Agriculture

Fire Protection

Industrial usage

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Centrifugal Engine-Driven Pumps Market Share Analysis

Centrifugal Engine-Driven Pumps market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Centrifugal Engine-Driven Pumps product introduction, recent developments, Centrifugal Engine-Driven Pumps sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Godwin Pumps

Gorman-Rupp

Pentair

Pioneer Pump

Multiquip

Riverside Pumps

ACE Pumps

Pacer Pumps

Andrew Sykes

SDMO

Selwood Pumps

Varisco

Bombas Ideal

Pompe Garbarino

Honda Power Equipment

Tsurumi

TAIKO

Lutian Machinery

Aoli

Liancheng

Hanon

Jiaquan

Kirloskar

Bharat

