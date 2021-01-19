Global Centerless Grinding Machine Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Centerless Grinding Machine market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Centerless Grinding Machine market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Centerless grinding is a machining process that uses abrasive cutting to remove material from a work piece. Centerless grinding differs from centered grinding operations in that no spindle or fixture is used to locate and secure the work piece; the work piece is secured between two rotary grinding wheels, and the speed of their rotation relative to each other determines the rate at which material is removed from the work piece.
Centerless grinding is typically used in preference to other grinding processes for operations where many parts must be processed in a short time.
Centerless grinding uses purpose-built centerless grinding machines. Such a machine will always include the grinding wheel, regulating wheel, and some means of supporting a work piece. Modern machines involve computer numerical control to allow automation and improve precision. Grinding wheels are interchangeable, to allow for different grits and shapes. Machines designed to accommodate through-feed grinding operations will allow the angle of the regulating wheel to be adjusted, to accommodate parts of different sizes.
In the coming years there is an increasing demand for centerless grinding machine in the regions of Japan and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced centerless grinding machine. Rapid industrialization, development of urbanization and stable rise in commercial activity, particularly with automobile, electronic, aerospace, construction machinery, medical will drive growth in Asia markets.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Centerless Grinding Machine Market
In 2019, the global Centerless Grinding Machine market size was US$ 6728.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 9961 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.7% during 2021-2026.
Global Centerless Grinding Machine Scope and Market Size
Centerless Grinding Machine market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Centerless Grinding Machine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Centerless Grinding Machine market is segmented into
Universal type
Special type
Precise type
Others
Segment by Application, the Centerless Grinding Machine market is segmented into
Automobile Industry
Aerospace Industry
Engineering Machinery Industry
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Centerless Grinding Machine Market Share Analysis
Centerless Grinding Machine market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Centerless Grinding Machine product introduction, recent developments, Centerless Grinding Machine sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Schaudt Mikrosa
JUNKER
Danobat Group
Fives Group
KMT Precision Grinding
TGS
Cincinnati Machinery
Glebar
Royal Master
Acme Manufacturing
Koyo Machinery
Micron Machinery
Hanwha Machinery
Palmary Machinery
PARAGON MACHINERY
Jainnher Machine
Ohmiya Machinery
Guiyang Xianfeng
Wuxi Machine Tools
Henfux
Wuxi Yiji
Wuxi Huakang
