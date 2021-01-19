In this report, the Global Canned Motor Pumps market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Canned Motor Pumps market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-canned-motor-pumps-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026

Canned Motor Pump is a centrifugal pump with hermetically sealed electric motor mounted on single shaft thus eliminating the requirement of mechanical seal or other sealing device. Entire rotating assembly is immersed in the liquid, and motor stator and rotor are isolated from the pumped liquid with corrosion resistant, non-magnetic liner and sleeve. A part of the pumped liquid is by-passed through the motor, for cooling of motor and lubricating the bearing.

The major players in the industry are Teikoku, Nikkiso-KSB and Kirloskar Brothers, with revenues accounting for 3.73%, 18.83% and 14.85% respectively in 2019. By region, China has the highest share of income, reaching 23.9 percent in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Canned Motor Pumps Market

In 2019, the global Canned Motor Pumps market size was US$ 1982.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2159.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 1.2% during 2021-2026.

Global Canned Motor Pumps Scope and Market Size

Canned Motor Pumps market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Canned Motor Pumps market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Canned Motor Pumps market is segmented into

Standard Basic Pumps

High Temperature Pumps

Reverse Circulation Pumps

Pumps for Liquid with High Melting Point

Multistage Pumps

Others

Segment by Application, the Canned Motor Pumps market is segmented into

HVAC Industry

Oil and Gas

Nuclear Energy Industry

Chemical Industry

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Canned Motor Pumps Market Share Analysis

Canned Motor Pumps market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Canned Motor Pumps product introduction, recent developments, Canned Motor Pumps sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Teikoku

Nikkiso-KSB

Kirloskar Brothers

HERMETIC-Pumpen

Dynamic Pumps

OPTIMEX

Zhejiang Dayuan

Shanghai East Pump

Dalian Huanyou

Chemmp

Shigme

Hayward Tyler

Curtiss-Wright

Harbin Electric Corporation

Hermag Pumps

GruppeRütschi

CRIS Hermetic Pumps

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-canned-motor-pumps-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: sales@crystalmarketreport.com

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com