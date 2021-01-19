Global Brewery Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Brewery Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Brewery Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Brewery Equipment Market
The global Brewery Equipment market size is projected to reach US$ 14320 million by 2026, from US$ 13810 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.5%% during 2021-2026.
Global Brewery Equipment Scope and Segment
Brewery Equipment market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Brewery Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Czech
Krones
Ss Brewtech
Criveller
JVNW
GW Kent
Brauhaus Technik Austria
Keg King
Kinnek
GEA
METO
Hypro
BrewBilt
Psycho Brew
Newlands System
Portland Kettle Works
DME Brewing Solutions
Specific Mechanical Systems
Shanghai HengCheng Beverage Equipment
Brewery Equipment Breakdown Data by Type
Brew Kettles
Fermentation Tanks
Filtration/Centrifugal Filtration
Bottlers
Canning Lines
Keg Machines
Brewery Equipment Breakdown Data by Application
Brewhouses
Brewpubs
Home Brewing
Commercial
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Brewery Equipment market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Brewery Equipment market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Brewery Equipment Market Share Analysis
