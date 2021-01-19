Global Air Lifting Bag Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Air Lifting Bag market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Air Lifting Bag market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Air-powered lifting bags are used for lifting, moving, spreading and fixing loads. Lifting bags are easy to manoeuvre in difficult positions due to their narrow starting thickness and low weight.

Air Lifting Bag. Air or pneumatic lift bags are used when heavy loads need to be lifted with low clearance height. These specially designed bags use compressed air so are ideal for industrial or workshop environments and field service units

The global Air Lifting Bag market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX%% during 2021-2026.

Air Lifting Bag market is segmented by Type, and by Application.

Holmatro

Paratech

Matjack

ESCO

Unique Group

MFC International

PRONAL

Capacity Less than 10tons

10-50tons

More than 50 tons

Auto Repair

Industrial Manufacturing

Others

The Air Lifting Bag market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Air Lifting Bag market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

