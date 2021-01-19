In this report, the Global Air Filters market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Air Filters market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-air-filters-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
Air filter is a device which removes solid airborne particles that are generally harmful to human health if inhaled in the lungs. Particles include things such as dust, powder, pollen, mold, fibers, germs etc. It uses a physical and or chemical process with fibrous pleated paper, foam, cotton, ionizers, activated charcoal, absorbents, chemicals, catalysts etc., and cleans the air to the designed breathable level and odor free for the intended user. Air filters are used in applications where air quality is important, notably in building ventilation systems, transportation, public areas and industries.
DAIKIN, Camfil Farr, CLARCOR and Flanders captured the top four revenue share spots in the Air Filters market in 2015. DAIKIN dominated with 10.44 percent revenue share, followed by Camfil Farr with 6.41 percent revenue share and CLARCOR with 5.65 percent revenue share.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Air Filters Market
In 2019, the global Air Filters market size was US$ 8311.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 9763.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.3% during 2021-2026.
Global Air Filters Scope and Market Size
Air Filters market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Air Filters market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Air Filters market is segmented into
Pre Filters
Sub-HEPA Filters
Secondary Filters
HEPA & ULPA Filters
Segment by Application, the Air Filters market is segmented into
Commercial and Residential HVAC Systems
Residential Air Cleaners
General Industrial
Semiconductors
Pharmaceuticals
Biotechnology
Nuclear Power and Materials Processing
Chemical, Biological and Radiological Safe Environments
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Air Filters Market Share Analysis
Air Filters market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Air Filters product introduction, recent developments, Air Filters sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
DAIKIN
Camfil Farr
CLARCOR Inc.
AAF International(Flanders Corporation)
Freudenberg
3M Purification Inc.
Donaldson
K&N Engineering
Mann+ Humel
A C Delco
Affinia Group Inc.
Cummins
Sogefi Group
Denso
A.I.R. Systems
Goldensea
AIR-FILTER
Dushi Lvye
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-air-filters-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Air Filters market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Air Filters markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Air Filters Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Air Filters market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Air Filters market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Air Filters manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Air Filters Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 911 Central Avenue #268
Albany New York 12206
Email: sales@crystalmarketreport.com
Phone: 1-518-730-1569
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com