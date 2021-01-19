Global Agriculture Drone Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Agriculture Drone market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Agriculture Drone market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Agricultural drones are drones applied to farming in order to help increase crop production and monitor crop growth. Through the use of advanced sensors and digital imaging capabilities, farmers are able to use these drones to help them gather a richer picture of their fields. Information gathered from such equipment may prove useful in improving crop yields and farm efficiency.

The Asia Pacific agriculture drone-based market is expected to witness a significant growth over the forecast period. Countries in the region are constantly increasing investments in R&D, to enhance the adoption of agriculture drones. Furthermore, the increasing venture funding, rendered to the UAV manufacturers in the region, has also contributed to the industry development. Various companies in the region are developing economical and efficient UAVs for broader applications in the agriculture fields.

The global Agriculture Drone market size is projected to reach US$ 980.8 million by 2026, from US$ 826.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 17.8%% during 2021-2026.

Agriculture Drone market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Agriculture Drone market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

DJI

3DR

Trimble Navigation

DroneDeploy

AgEagle

Agribotix

AutoCopter

Delair-Tech

Eagle UAV Services

HoneyComb

PrecisionHawk

Parrot

Yamaha Motor

AeroVironment

Agriculture Drone Breakdown Data by Type

Hardware

Software

Agriculture Drone Breakdown Data by Application

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

OEM Technology Solution Providers

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Agriculture Drone market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Agriculture Drone market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

