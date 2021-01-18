ZION LIVING Announces Complete Market Place for all Home Interior Services

Gurugram, August 12th – Zion Living, a Delhi NCR based design studio announced their foray into the interior design services. With this, the company becomes a complete marketplace for all design services needed for residential and commercial projects. Zion Living, which has been offering home interiors services in Delhi has now roped in accomplished pioneers in the fields of home automation, security systems and civil engineering. The company will now be a one stop solution for state of the art design needs and complete turnkey projects.

Zion Living with its customised home and office design solutions is looking to disrupt the home design sector by its new offerings. The coming together of professional architects, interior designers and security advisors will mark the beginning of easy home solutions for the customers. The company will not only offer design solutions but also help customers implement the same. Thus, the dream home will not only be conceptualised but also executed to perfection by Zion Living.

The brainchild of seasoned Interior Designer Vishal Anand who brings on board his expertise as an interior and exteriors solutions architect for home and office. Anuj Gupta, serial entrepreneur gets his experience in project management and home automation along with Suresh Kumar Anand, a veteran in engineering and design. The team lends balance to the wholesome experience of interior and exterior design thus offering a completely new offering in home design services.

With its key focus on design, execution and home automation, Zion Living has already delivered several successful projects. Serving big names in residential interior services in Delhi and Gurgaon, Zion living has executed several turnkey projects for offices in Delhi. Some of the main clients include Starbucks, Viacom18 and Advantage Learning in commercial interior and civil solutions. A long list of happy clients and beautiful homes have been served by Zion Living with its best interior design services in Gurgaon. Several compact spaces and design solutions have been created by them in DLF Gurgaon, Magnolias, Nirvana Country, Ireo to name a few. From studio apartments in DLF to penthouses in Aralias to designer homes in Greater Kailash, Zion living is creating design wonders for several families. The company with its structured way of designing ensures that the perfect home that a family dreams of is conceptualised and implemented in the best way possible.

Zion Living is currently offering complete design solutions for home and offices for all budgets. From the small budget interior design solutions to modular kitchen designs to complete turnkey projects, they are offering everything under one umbrella.

Contact :-

Vishal Anand

info@zionliving.in

+919811185858