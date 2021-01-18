Why You Should Know the Transport Routes Your Long-Distance Mover Is Planning to Use

Moving your belongings across different states via long-distance movers costs more than the standard city to city moves. Be prepared to pay more because of furniture weight, dates, and overnight accommodations. But there are a few details that might be overlooked. Take, for example, the moving route. The route the moving company decides to take makes a massive difference in your cost. If you’re moving from Los Angeles, you should ask the mover what route they plan on using. Here are the reasons why you should know the transport route the mover will be using.

Avoid Inconveniences

It can cost up to $6,000 to move from one state to another. Alternatively, the moving company might decide to take a shorter route that will cost less, but with its own disadvantages. Remember, for a long-distance move; there is long terrain to cover. There may be no gas station for hundreds of miles, which can lead to delays if the vehicle runs out of the gas along the way. Therefore, the long-distance mover should choose a straightforward and populated route with plenty of gas stations. The moving company should let you choose the route to use after considering all the factors so that you’re well aware of any situation on the way.

For Tracking Purposes

If you know the transport route the moving company will be using, you can estimate the time they’ll take to reach the destination. Large reputable companies provide shipment tracking. In case of any additional charges that might occur on the way that were not accounted for in the quote, then you’re sure of it. Additionally, if you estimated that the move would take two days, but they end up spending three days, using the tracker you can try to figure out where the delay is/was.

Safety

The safety and security of your items in transit are also good reasons to make you want to know the transport route the mover will take. In addition to that, if you have a clear understanding of the road, you can pack your items accordingly. If it’s a rough road, ensure that the furniture and appliances are well protected to avoid breakage and maintain their shape.

Use materials such as bubble wrap for extra cushioning. Be sure to check if the mover adds void fill that helps to fill spaces in between the items to prevent them from moving while in transit.

Most movers base their rates on routes that involve average roadways and freeways. Neither the moving company nor the client can plan for every weather event. If you’re moving from California to another state, insisting on a particular moving route during unseasonable weather can add charges to your bill. Also, if you have a lot of fragile items, let the movers know beforehand so that they can use the best road to avoid breakage. Otherwise, it’s always good to know which route the moving company will use to plan accordingly.

