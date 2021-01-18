Last Minute Rakhis for the Late Lateef Sisters

Gurugram, July 29th – In the midst of work, home and other stress, one tends to forget dates and occasions. So, it is very natural to forget that Raksha Bandhan 2020 is on 3rd August. Especially for those abroad, where Indian culture and traditions are sometimes in the backseat, people might need reminders for dates and ordering rakhis. But what happens if you remember the festival too late and don’t order rakhis for brother ? How do you ensure that your rakhi greetings of rakhi with sweets reach your brother before the festival? How do you ensure the taste of rakhi with chocolates gets to his mouth and his wrist is adorned by a pretty rakhi thread? For all those who have a forgetful nature or tendency to order late, Indiagift has an express delivery of rakhis which has several last minute rakhi gifts for grabs. So, all those sisters or brothers who forget to order in advance can go for same day rakhis which will be delivered in the city on the day of Raksha Bandhan 2020.

Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on 3rd august this year and comes right after a weekend. Sometimes deliveries of rakhis can get late due to a weekend. Several courier services are shut on Sundays and rakhi couriers are delayed due to that. In such a case, it is always best to order same day rakhis for brother and ensure timely delivery. Similarly, for sisters who forget to dispatch rakhis in advance, they can choose from the last minute rakhis and ensure their brother celebrates the festivals.

The products offered on the Express delivery rakhi section include several options of mithai with rakhi, chocolates with rakhi, dry fruits with rakhi, cakes with rakhi etc. All Indian sweets including laddoo, rasgulla, kaju barfi, gulab jamun and all other popular mithai can be delivered with rakhi threads. Similarly, several branded chocolates with rakhi can be delivered for brothers. Dry fruit hampers, cakes, flowers are other popular rakhi hampers and rakhi combos that can be chosen to brighten the festival day for your brother.

For brothers who wish to send same day rakhi gifts to sisters can also choose from chocolate baskets, dry fruit hampers, fruit baskets etc. These are evergreen rakhi gifts which the whole family can consume and enjoy. Several such hampers for rakhi can be customized according to customer requirements and assortments of products can be put in them.

Raksha Bandhan 2020 is now just around the corner with customer scampering for last minute rakhis. Keep your cool as Indiagift.in is there to manage the happiness of the festival for you with its express delivery. So, order with ease and get the perfect online rakhi delivery in India.